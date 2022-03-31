TGC cells of local groups demand college union elections

Tura, Mar 31: The Tura Government Cell of local organizations like the GSU and the FKJGP along with FKJGP President from Garo Hills Pritam Arengh have written to the Director of Higher and Technical Education in Shillong over the long delay to hold elections to elect office bearers to the Tura Government College students’ Union (TGCSU).

“Unlike in universities and colleges and other higher education all across the country which hold elections annually as per section 6.4.2 of the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendation the same has not been adhered to in the Tura Government College since September 2019 till date. The students of Tura Government College has raised this concern with the Principal of the Tura Government College in numerous occasions over the last two and a half year, however, so far no notice for any election has been declared till date,” the organizations said, in their complaint to the official.

The organizations reminded that the Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) is funded by the money that students pay during their admission for every academic year in the college under the “session fees” amounting to Rupees two Thousand Thirty only & above depending on the stream/discipline a student chooses. They added that although there has been no activity of the TGCSU in the past one and a half years, the students have been made to pay the session fees without the exclusion of the deduction made for the TGCSU and its activities for the last three academic years.

Informing that a meeting was recently held by the TGC Cell of both organizations where a resolution was unanimously passed seeking the immediate election to elect office bearers to the college body, the organizations urged the official to intervene and ensure that the long pending election is immediately held.