After pleas from parties, GMC poll date deferred to April 22

Guwahati, March 31: The Assam State Election Commission has postponed the date of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election to April 22, 2022 following requests by political parties praying that the civic poll be deferred as the poll day was scheduled within the week-long Bohag Bihu festival.

State election commissioner Alok Kumar stated in a notification on Thursday that the election has been rescheduled considering the fact that Bohag Bihu is the main cultural festival of Assam and for ensuring free and fair poll of Guwahati Municipal Corporation without having any external influences of any sort and to maintain the true spirit of democracy at grassroots level.

The poll commission had earlier scheduled the GMC election on April 19, 2022.

The notification further stated that the decision has been taken in exercise of powers under Article 243 ZA of the Constitution of India and in partial modification of the election schedule, notified vide notification dated March 23, 2022.

The date of counting has been scheduled on March 24, 2022.

A meeting was held with the political parties on Thursday in the office of the State Election Commission, Assam to discuss the representations and memorandums of the political parties, in detail regarding postponement of the date of poll and counting.

“The participants were of view to postpone the poll and counting by a few days to enable the citizens of the GMC area to celebrate Bohag Bihu for seven days,” the state election commissioner stated in the notification.