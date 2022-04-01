M’laya to host Natl TT C’ship in April

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 31: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced that Meghalaya will be hosting the 83rd National Table Tennis Championship 2022, towards the end of April.

According to the Chief Minister, this is one of the biggest tournaments that Meghalaya will be hosting till date.

This is only the second time that the national table tennis championship will be hosted in the Northeast.

It is expected that close to 650 participants, including around 450 players besides coaches and support staff, will be part of the event.

Approximately 300 rooms have been arranged for accommodation of the participants along with travel and other logistical arrangements.

The event will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Training Center at NEHU in Shillong where the hall can accommodate close to 20 tables. The tournament will be held from April 18-25.

Sangma added that the state is expecting a large number of participants besides officer bearers of different states including the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, who is also the president of the Haryana Table Tennis Association.

The tournament is held keeping in mind the 50 years statehood celebration of the state.

The cost of hosting the tournament is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

A total of 10 table tennis players from the state are expected to participate in the event.