WKH qualify for Zone 1 final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 31: West Khasi Hills qualified for the Zone 1 final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament with an eight wicket victory over All Jaintia CA in Nongstoin, on Thursday.

The second zonal semi-final saw AJCA made to bat first after losing the toss and they were restricted 56/8, with Ritreki Pohshna top-scoring with 11. WKH’s Ridahun Nongsiej (2/3) and Abiezer Kharsyiem (2/7) starred with the ball.

In the chase, WKH needed just six overs to complete the win, with Sildamicresha Marbaniang knocking 19 off 10 balls. Nongsiej was named player-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, in Zone 2, the game between Tura District CA and East Garo Hills was washed out in Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills.

Neither side were in contention for the top spot in the zone, however, as South Garo Hills had already secured this with three wins out of three.

On Saturday, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills will meet in the Zone 1 final and the winner will meet South Garo Hills on 5 April in the state final.