Archaeological site – Nartiang

The Archaeological site at Nartiang, Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya is home to one of the tallest monoliths in the world. The monoliths were erected in honour of the erstwhile rulers and kings. It is believed that the tallest monolith Moo long Syiem which is eight metres long, was erected by U Mar Phalynki a lieutenant of a Jaintia King. It is also believed that the monoliths were erected to commemorate the victory of the King in a battle. Nartiang has a strong significance to the local people as religious festivals and rituals are practiced there from time to time.

It is understood that the monoliths were erected between 1500 AD and 1835 AD. Nartiang is situated approximately 65 kilometers from the state capital, Shillong. The monoliths are described as menhirs and dolmens by the locals.

The monoliths dates back to many centuries and there are several beliefs about their origin. While many believe that each monolith marks an event or an individual, some believe in the legend of the King and the Old Woman.

The Monoliths of Nartiang are magnificent archaeological structures. Surprisingly this is not known to many and even to the people of the State. The monoliths of Nartiang should be considered rare assets and pride of not only of the State of Meghalaya but of the country too. Care must be taken to preserve the monoliths along with their history and local beliefs. Visitors marvel at the sight of the monoliths and wonder how they were lifted and erected there when there was no technology whatsoever.

Students from all over should be taught through folktales not just about the history and origin of these mesmerising structures but their significance to the values and beliefs of the society as a whole and the future of the monoliths.

In fact, the authorities should look at the possibility of obtaining a UNESCO heritage status for the monoliths of Nartiang and showcase it to the world.

Nutritional rights

This refers to the recent Medical Study Report “The Global Burden of Disease” wherein it mentions that one in five person dies due to nutritional deficiency ! The report carries immense significance vis-a-vis the increase in consumption of denatured, hybridised and inorganic food globally. With the emergence of the era of pesticides and chemical fertilisers, the nutrient density of the soil has further depleted resulting in lack of nutrition in earth’s produce. Although due to Green Revolution and Genetic Modification Crop production has increased but production of quality food has decreased. Malnutrition apart from causing various health hazards also results in decreased human productivity which directly or indirectly affects the economy of the nation. It is important that the government makes it a priority to provide high quality food to the general public by emphasizing on organic cultivation. People should be made more aware about quality nutrition through education and awareness programmes through various media. It is high time that along with education quality nutrition also becomes a part of our fundamental right.

Violation of rights of accused

The opposition parties are up in arms over the Criminal Procedure(Identification) Bill, 2022 introduced by the Central government in the Lok Sabha. The Bill authorises the law enforcement agencies to collect, store and analyse the measurements of all convicts and detained persons including their physical and biological samples. As per the Bill, police can take the measurements of persons suspected to be involved in a crime, arrested, detained etc. The National Crime Records Bureau of India (NCRB) can collect, store and preserve the records of such measurements. The NCRB can use the measurements for different purposes. The draft law seeks to repeal Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

According to the government, the existing law has limited scope whereas the new measurement techniques give credible and reliable results. However, there are several drawbacks in the Bill. Undertrials and persons suspected to be involved in criminal cases will have to give their measurements to police. A person cannot be called a convict until proven so. By taking an innocent person’s measurements, that person is deprived of his rights to privacy. Those who refuse to give such measurements will be charged under Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

Another drawback is that modern techniques and technologies will have to be developed for taking such measurements. Also, use of force to take measurements violates the rights of prisoners. Further, it is against the basic principles of law and the principles of the Constitution. Apart from this, there is no guarantee that if a person is released, discharged, or acquitted the records will be destroyed. Since it is done with the permission of a court, it may take time. Besides, the person concerned may not get any information about the destruction of the records. Considering these deficiencies in the legislation, the government needs to make necessary changes in it.

