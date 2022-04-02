Sports Snippets

Two Spanish footballers face prison on rape charge

BARCELONA, April 1: The rape trial involving Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina and another Spanish soccer player closed Friday with both men maintaining their innocence. The state prosecutor is asking for eight years of prison for Mina, while the alleged victim’s own lawyers are seeking 9 1/2 years. David Goldar, who plays for lower-division club Ibiza, is accused of being an accomplice. The woman’s lawyer is asking for 4 1/2 years in prison for him. (AP)

Shilaroo SAI centre to host long camp for junior athletes

NEW DELHI, April 1: The Sports Authority of India’s Shilaroo centre in Himachal Pradesh is set to host 72 days of high altitude training camp for junior athletes of its various National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) situated across the country. The camp will host 27 elite junior middle and long distance runners, a SAI statement said. Besides, 11 coaches and support staff will be part of the camp, scheduled to begin on April 4 and conclude on June 14. SAI’s Shilaroo centre, commonly known as the High Altitude Training Centre (HATC), is located at an altitude of 8000 feet and is about 52 km from Shimla. It is surrounded by the Narkanda and Hatu peaks of the Himalayan ranges and is spread over 78 acres of land. The main aim of the centre is to help players get acclimatised to training in high altitude conditions. (PTI)

India to host Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, April 1: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) chief, Arkady Dvorkovich, officially handed over the Chess Olympiad 2022 hosting rights to India at an event here on Friday. The Olympiad will take place from July 28 to August 14 in Chennai with over 2,000 participants expected to battle it out for the top prize. The competition, which has been organised since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. (IANS)

EPL teams agree to 5 subs

LONDON, April 1: Premier League teams will be able to use five substitutions per game beginning next season in a change announced following Thursday’s shareholders meeting. The switch to five subs — up from three — brings the Premier League in line with other major competitions in Europe. The league had used five subs as a temporary measure when play resumed in 2020 following the league’s mid-season suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Football Association Board had extended the changes before a permanent decision was made in October to keep the option of using five substitutes in place. The Premier League, however, had decided against using the IFAB recommendations for the 2020-21 season and instead reverted back to three substitutions. (AP)

Bruno signs contract extension

MANCHESTER, April 1: Bruno Fernandes signed a contract extension to stay at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season, the Premier League club said Friday. The new deal adds only one season to the long-term contract Fernandes signed when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but includes an option for an additional year. Financial terms were not disclosed. (AP)