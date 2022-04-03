Cong wary after AAP ‘contacted’ Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo

New Delhi, April 3 : A day after T.S. Singhdeo, a chief minister claimant in Chhattisgarh, revealed that AAP leaders had contacted him, the Congress leadership is mulling to reach out to the health minister, though party sources said there was nothing serious about it and Singh Deo is loyal to the party.

The state health minister, who has been a claimant for the chief minister’s post, said in Raipur on Saturday that he was contacted by the AAP leaders, but won’t quit.

But, the Congress leaders in Delhi are wary as Singhdeo commands a sizeable number of MLAs. After losing Madhya Pradesh due to the revolt of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the party is not going to take any chance, said sources.

Incidentally, Singdeo was the first leader who demanded Kapil Sibal’s expulsion after he spoke about party leadership. Singhdeo in a tweet had said, “By all means an outrageous statement by Kapil Sibal! Among the tough decisions being taken in this course correction, Sibal must be expelled from the party for going public with his personal and obnoxious opinion against the combined decision of CWC.”

The issue of leadership change in Chhattisgarh is still rife with both the camps of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Singhdeo showing their strengths and loyalty to the party.

However, the supporters of Singhdeo have been pushing for a change of guard since incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in office.

Singhdeo, who has been pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister, is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted. (IANS)