Congress protests fuel price hike in Tura

Tura, April 4: The Indian National Congress (INC) from West Garo Hills on Monday strongly condemned both the state and the centre governments for failing to act on the ever increasing price of fuel including LPG, in a meeting held at the Congress Bhavan near members’ hostel in Tura.

The brief meeting was attended by party leaders- Billykid A Sangma, Roger Benny A Sangma and others besides Youth Congress leaders where speakers lambasted the NPP led MDA in the state and the centre for doing nothing to bring down the price of fuel. They questioned if the GST of other goods could be centralized, why the same was not being done for fuel.

Speakers also highlighted the need to send a strong message to the MDA government that what they were doing was wrong.

Following the meeting, party leaders and members stood in front of the meeting venue and while displaying posters and banners shouted slogans against the MDA and the centre government.

Monday’s protest was held on the direction of the party high command in the wake of similar protests taking place on the issue all across the country.