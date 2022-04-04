Illegal cattle transport alleged in plain belt of GH

Tura, April 4: A local body calling itself the Garo Hills Youth Organization has alleged the illegal transportation of cattle taking place in the plain belt areas of Garo Hills.

In a release issued here, the organization claimed that the illegal cattle is being brought from Assam to Tikrikilla from where it is being taken to Hallidayganj via the various cattle tax collection gates located in the region. The organizations raised the question if illegal money was being paid to these gates to allow the cattle to pass through and if so, demanded that they be closed down immediately.

According to the organization, a complaint has been submitted on the issue to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner with a request to look into the matter.