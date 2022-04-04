Tura to get skill park, track & field stadium

Tura, April 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today laid the foundation for the Skill Park & Youth Centre and Track & Field Stadium here.

The Skill Park & Youth Centre is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore, while Track and Field Stadium will cost of Rs 16 crore.

During the programme, he also handed over M-Tab, digital learning tablets to the students of different schools from Tura and also handed over cheques amounting to Rs. 28 lakh for 50 producers groups under FOCUS programme of the state government.