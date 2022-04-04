Landslides claim two lives in Meghalaya

Shillong, April 4: Meghalaya today reported as many as seven landslides which claimed two lives besides causing damage to public property and infrastructure.

Two people lost their lives due to a landslide at Mawlat village under Mawkynrew block in East Khasi Hills district today.

Officials informed that the deceased, identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) of Mawlat village and Dilibon Tangsang (35) of Mawkria village, were passing through the area when the mishap happened.

In another incident, two houses and two shops were reportedly damaged at Umblai Village due to a landslide. The houses belonged to Kro Kshiar, and Phrangki Khongjoh and the affected shops belonged to Sngur Khongjoh and Kshonti Mary Khongjoh.

Another landslide was reported at Lyngshing village that destroyed five houses belonging to Jamin Surong, Judia Nongrum, Kastina Nongrum, Kyrkhu Longshiang and Hame Bina. Officials informed that Hame Bina suffered a minor injury during the landslide that occurred at her house.

Other landslide incidents were reported at Thangbnai-Mawlyngot, Shillong –Dawki Road, Mawphlang Balat Road under Mawsynram Block and Wahumkhrah river near Lawmali Quarter.