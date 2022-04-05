TN SC forum demands sacking of state Backward class minister Raja Kannappan

Chennai, April 5 : Scheduled Caste organisation Devendrakula Vellalar Sangham of Tamil Nadu has demanded the Governor to sack the Backward classes minister Raja Kanappan from the post and to take action against him under the provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The SC forum leader Jeyachandran said that the minister had insulted the Block Development Officer in the Sivaganga district on March 27.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had transferred Raja Kanappan from transport portfolio and had posted him as the Backward Classes minister immediately after the incident came to light.

The opposition AIADMK has called upon the government to remove Raja Kanappan from the post and to take action against him under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

Dr R. Padmanabhan, Director, Socio-Economic DevelopmentA Foundation, a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS said: “The Chief Minister had shifted Raja Kanappan from the transport portfolio to the Backward Class portfolio and the demand to remove him from the ministerial post is just as this would give a wrong message to the general public.” (IANS)