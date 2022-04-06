Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish

Shillong, April 5: Akhil Rabindra, the Bengaluru born 25-year-old Aston Martin Driver Academy product and the only Asian to be racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar on a positive note by securing a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

Akhil and his team mate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Rabindra’s Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in the qualifying race 2.

Thereafter, Rabindra along with Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the number 19 pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of #13 pair of P Chovet & J Scheier for technical infringement.

In Race 2 Rabindra and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

“It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing agreat job and I look forward to carry forward this momentum to the next race in France,” a happy Rabindra commented post the podium celebrations.

Rabindra will now move on to France, for Round 2 of GT 4 European Series at Paul Richard circuit from 3-5 June.