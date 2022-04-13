Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar petitions to confer coriander a national herb

Making a headline with his latest campaign Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar speaks to IANSlife. He talks about how the Herb which makes every delicacy flavourful and sparks joy in our hearts must get the glory it truly deserves.

Ranveer Brar

What was it that pushed you to promote this idea and the petition?

Ranveer Brar: Actually, it started with a light-hearted social media post with me holding a placard saying � Petition to make ‘Dhaniya’ a national herb. It garnered so much positive engagement that Change.org approached me to take it a step forward and make it an official cause. The signatures stand at 25K plus and counting and I am just happy people are supporting it.

What are the health advantages of coriander consumption?

Ranveer Brar: Coriander in all its forms, the leaves, stems, root, and seeds even, are nothing short of superfoods. They aren’t just meant to enhance flavours but they have a natural antioxidant, anti-depressant, anti-microbial, and anti-hypertensive properties as well. They are known to help control Diabetes and cholesterol too.

Coriander is widely grown and used all over the world; what are some other easy ways to incorporate coriander aside from cooking?

Ranveer Brar: Coriander is surprisingly popular for its non-culinary uses too. For instance, coriander oil is an excellent pain reliever due to its natural anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also used in medicines and cosmetics. Studies show that coriander can help combat Food poisoning too.

While many people enjoy the aroma of the herb, what advice would you give to those who can’t stand the fresh, citrusy scent?

Ranveer Brar: I have read about that! According to research, some people’s olfactory-receptor genes are attuned to perceiving the aroma of coriander in a different way, sometimes akin to Soap. As an alternative, one can use coriander seeds instead, they are just as nutritious and lend a woody flavour and nice texture to any dish. You can also cook the coriander leaves or mince them or have them as chutney, which also brings in other spices and herbs, that will help mitigate the strong aroma of coriander.

What next after a successful petition?

Ranveer Brar: Well, there’s a lot more to discover with my Priya mitr Dhaniya (my dear friend coriander). Who knows what may pop up at the next corner… he smiles.