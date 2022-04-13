Passenger, Air India bus driver held at Lucknow Airport for smuggling gold

According to a senior customs official, the accused reached Lucknow Airport at around 3 a.m. from Muscat.

“On the basis of API analysis and intelligence gathering, the accused was discreetly observed from the flight and intercepted on the basis of suspicious movement. On checking his hand baggage, 27 gold bars wrapped together with red and black tapes were found. The total weight was 3,149.280 grams worth Rs 1,68,48,648,” said the official.

The official further said that on the basis of interrogation, an Air India bus driver was also apprehended. The driver divulged that he was supposed to receive the said gold from the accused in the bus and smuggle it outside the airport.

“The recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The accused and the bus driver were placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act,” said the official.

The duo are being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate(Economic Offences).

Further investigation in the matter is on.