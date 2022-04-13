Meghalaya Cabinet discusses HC observation on Reservation Policy

Shillong, April 13: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday discussed the High Court observation on Reservation Policy and are preparing a detailed affidavit to be submitted.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that there was more homework and details to be added and that it would take up the matter in the next few days.

To a query on why was the rooster system not in the first place, he said it was not there in the last 50 year’s since the Reservation Policy was not put up.

He said that they had infact created the first roster for PWD it was not there for the physically disabled also it was this govt that did that and based on roster system there is a proper chart that is followed.