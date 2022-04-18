Tons of garbage lying near DC Office in Jowai

Jowai, April 18: Huge garbage dumps are lying near the entrance to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Jowai and also near Thomas Jones Synod College as the District Administration and the State Government failed to locate a proper landfill site for disposing off the waste products.

The whole of Jowai town is facing the hardship as each and every locality in the town could not dispose the garbage collected.

The Jowai Municipal Board who used to collect and dispose garbage from every locality in the town have stoped collecting since first week of February as there is no dumping place.

The problem started when section of dorbar shnongs protest and opposed the dumping of garbage at Mynkjai along Jowai-Amlarem Road which used to be the dumping site.

The District Administration and even the State Government have tried to find and locate new landfill site but have failed several times due to protest of the people residing nearby the location of landfill site identified by the District Administration.

The Synjuk ki Dorbar Shnong in Jowai have also move the matter to Meghalaya High Court and the High had issued an order to the Jaintia HIlls Autonomous District Council and the Jowai Municipal Board to dispose off the garbage.

The garbage which was collected near DC Office have become like a small hill lock emitting unbearable foul smell thereby attracting uncountable house-flies which is hazardous to people health.

Atleast nine shops located nearby the collected garbage have shutdown for the past few days as they could not bear the smell emitted from the garbage.

Iawmusiang Market is under the jurisdiction of the Tympang Dorbar Shnong and had decided to meet the Deputy Commissioner, West Jaintia HIlls on Tuesday in this regard.