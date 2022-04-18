Women’s IPL to be held from next year

New Delhi, April 17: The wait for the Women’s Indian Premier League is likely going to be over soon. It has been discussed for a long time when women’s IPL will turn into reality. In the last governing council meeting when officials met it was discussed thoroughly how it will be planned and organized.

BCCI has wanted to hold the league and it could soon become a reality.

“Women’s IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men’s IPL as well. As of now can’t share much details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament,” a BCCI source told ANI. (ANI)