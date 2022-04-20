27th WKH Inter-School Meet to kick-start on May 11

SHILLONG, April 19: District Sports Officer, West Khasi Hills District, Nongstoin will be conducting the 27th West Khasi Hills District Level Inter-School Athletic Meet 2022 from May 11-13 at NDSA, Nongpyndeng Playground, Nongstoin. The sports meet will competed under three age categories – Under-18 for boys and girls, Under-16 for boy and girls, and Under-14 for boys and girls. In total, there are 56 events listed where the athletes can vie for honours. Entry form for the event will be available from the office of the DSO, Nongstoin and the same is to be submitted to the office of the DSO. The last date for receipt of entries is April 25.