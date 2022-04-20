Meghalaya restrict Mizoram to 226

Shillong, April 19: Meghalaya bowled out Mizoram for 226 in 74 overs on the Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy plate group match in Cuttack, on Tuesday.

Mizoram won the toss and bated first but lost a wicket in the first over to Abhishek Kumar, who finished with 2/25. Mizoram’s batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. No. 9 K Vanrotlinga was unbeaten on 52.

Bipin Kumar Ray (3/57) and Agreas Chamcham Sangma (3/72) were Meghalaya’s most successful bowlers.

Meghalaya had an hour of play to bat before Arien B Sangma (9*) and Ibitlang Thabah (10*) took Meghalaya to 19 without loss.