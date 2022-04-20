Teamwork sees RCB beat LSG

NAVI MUMBAI, April 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on skipper Faf du Plessis’ breezy 96 and Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant bowling to inflict an 18-run defeat on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old du Plessis roared back to form after a string of low scores with a 64-ball knock to help RCB post 181 for six after being sent into bat.

Pace spearhead Hazlewood (4/25) then picked two wickets upfront and two at the fag end as RCB restricted LSG to 163 for eight to register their fifth win of the season.

Both Hazlewood and du Plessis’ brilliant individual performances, though, may be a bit overshadowed by the chatter around the two ball sequence leading to Marcus Stoinis’ wicket in which a wide outside off wasn’t called followed by him shuffling way too much in the next delivery and playing on.

Nevertheless, RCB are now second in the points table while LSG slumped to fourth.

Opening the innings, du Plessis, who failed to put up a big score since his sensational 88 in RCB’s first game of the season, anchored the innings to perfection and got out only on the penultimate ball of the final over.

Du Plessis had 11 boundaries and two sixes, playing shots all around the DY Patil Stadium.

Hazlewood rocked LSG’s chase early on as he bowled a fine opening spell. Using the bounce and movement on offer, he accounted for the dangerous Quinton de Kock (3) and Manish Pandey (6) in quick time.

The Australian quick, who was consistent with his line and length, bowled a frugal spell, giving away just 25 runs.

Harshal Patel (2/47) picked up two wickets while Mohammed Siraj (1/31) and Maxwell (1/11) accounted for a batter each. (PTI)