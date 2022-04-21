Govt to spread awareness on smart meters

SHILLONG, April 20: The state government on Wednesday said it would launch awareness campaigns in rural areas before pushing for installation of smart meters.

Reacting to the objection raised by the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Ka Ri Jaintia against smart meters, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Power, Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said, “I assured them (Synjuk) that we will organise campaigns in each and every village through the Rangbah Shnong to convince the people to opt for smart meters.”