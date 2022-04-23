Massive fire engulfs cement factory in Byrnihat

Shillong, April 23: One of the cement factories at 15th Miles in Byrnihat on the Assam side of the inter-state boundary, the Shiv Polimers, caught fire after a blast, which then spread rapidly all over the factory in no time last night.

According to the eyewitnesses, a loud blast was heard initially and within no time, the entire factory was engulfed in a massive fire.

Fire tenders were pressed into action to control the raging flame. The reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The total damage caused by the fire has been estimated to be around Rs 40 crore.