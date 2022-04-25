Assam cops nab 16 cadres of Bangla terror outfit during ongoing crackdown

Guwahati, April 25: Assam Police have so far arrested 16 cadres, including leaders, of a banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit, Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), during a long-drawn campaign against several modules of the terror outfit.

ABT is an Islamic terror outfit with links to Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while lauding the state police force on his Twitter handle on Monday, said: “In a long-drawn operation, Assam Police has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team/Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in Assam. It’s a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total arrests so far are 16.”

Sarma had earlier this month expressed confidence that the jihadi network would be eliminated in Assam as intelligence inputs were provided by the Centre.

Police in Barpeta district of lower Assam had on April 15 arrested six residents allegedly affiliated with the ABT and subsequently booked them under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sources said that similar arrests have been made by the police force in states like Madhya Pradesh and Tripura as well.

The state police force however have expressed concern over the fact that the some cadres of the terror outfit had sneaked into Assam from Bangladesh for proliferation of their ideology and creating an ambience to spread terror.

According to reports, they are believed to be indoctrinating and radicalising local youths. Some engaged in training the jihadis are spreading highly sensitive indoctrinating training videos, targeting vulnerable youths.

Official sources said that the cadres have been using a highly sophisticated communication system called steganography so that the information exchanged between the jihadi terror modules cannot be intercepted.

“Besides, they are operating several modules that are working in tandem in various parts of the country. Their sleeper cells, which are called ‘Ansars,’ which have already been activated,” state DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta informed a section of the media here.