Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl, who attended the National Youth Festival in Delhi, has reportedly requested the police to withdraw the FIR filed regarding an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in the national capital on January 13.

Confirming the development on Saturday, the police stated that the family had indeed expressed their desire to withdraw the FIR. However, the police informed the family that they intend to continue the investigation.

According to the authorities, the FIR will not be forwarded to the concerned police station in Delhi if the investigation concludes that the incident did not occur. “We will close the case only if we are fully satisfied. For now, we want to continue investigating the matter,” the police added.

It may be noted incident came to light after the victim and her family filed an FIR at Sadar police station on January 16, following which the state police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police on Friday had said they are studying the CCTV footage of the hotel in Delhi where the Meghalaya contingent — consisting of 30 boys and 21 girls and three officials — had stayed.

According to the police, a medical examination has been conducted on the victim. “We will again record her statement once we receive the medical report,” police had added.

As per reports, a junior coach and an official of the Sports and Youth Affairs department had accompanied the state delegation on January 7. They travelled by Rajdhani Express on January 8 and reached Delhi the next day after which they were accommodated in two hotels — the boy’s contingent stayed at Hotel Red Castle while the girls’ contingent stayed at Hotel Tripple Tree — both in Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 13 when the 19-year-old girl decided to stay back in her hotel room while the rest of the female contingent had gone out for shopping.

According to the FIR, one person entered her room (No. 306) on the evening of January 13 when she was alone and committed sexual assault on her. There were others standing outside the room, she stated. The victim later realised that the accused was a painter who was working in the same hotel.