Imran Khan’s dream varsity has only 37 students

Run by a trust, its original trustees were the former leader, his wife Bushra Bibi, Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Zaheer ud din Babar Awan, reports The News.

Later, Bukhari and Babar Awan were removed from the trust and replaced by Arif Nazir Butt and Farhat Shehzadi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahzadi, also known as Farah Khan/Farah Bibi, is a close friend of Bushra Bibi.

Al Qadir management claims to be a university, but has not yet been recognised by the Punjab Higher Education Department.

It has so far been allowed to teach only one subject Bs-MS (Management Sciences) and can enroll maximum of 50 students with its affiliation with Government College University Punjab.

Where all sort of expenses were being well taken care of by the donor as per their agreement, Al-Qadir also charged tuition fee from these students.

From January to December 2021, trust received donations of 180 million PKR.

From July 2020 to June 2021, the total income of the trust was 101 million PKR. Whereas, the total expenditure including the salaries of the staff and workers was around rupees 8.58 million PKR.

The real estate tycoon donated 458 Kanals of land to the university which, according to the stamp paper, was valued at 244 million PKR.

The land was transferred first to Bukhari who later transferred it to the Trust after its creation in January 2021, The News reported.