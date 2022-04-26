Students receive awareness on CUET

AMPATI, April 25: Students of Ampati Degree College were on Monday informed about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) during an awareness programme.

According to a statement, the awareness programme was organised by Ampati Degree College for its class XII and BA sixth semester students and was attended by faculty members of the college and heads of higher secondary South West Garo Hills-based schools.

During the programme, in-depth discussions on the implementation of CUET 2022 were held to make the students comprehend the nature of the entrance test.

The students were also provided with websites for updates on syllabi, dates and examination centres.