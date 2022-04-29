NFR makes record recovery of Rs 23.36 cr from ticketless travellers

Guwahati, April 29: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has detected as many as 448392 cases of passengers travelling without tickets/irregular tickets and un-booked luggage between April 2021 and March 2022.

NFR has been conducting intensive ticket-checking drives to deter people from unauthorised travel on its trains.

“An amount of Rs. 23.36 crore was realised from the offenders as fare and penalty during April 2021 and March 2022. This is about 840.83 percent more in terms of numbers of penalty cases detected and 1028.50 percent higher in terms of earnings for the corresponding period of previous year,” an NFR official informed on Friday.

Moreover during the checking drives at various stations and trains, Railway Protection Force personnel of NFR apprehended 50,701 persons travelling without proper tickets from April 2021 to March 2022.

“In these cases, 25 persons were also prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act and 16 cases were registered against offenders,” the official said.

“NFR has, in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also curb ticketless travelling, regularly been taking necessary steps. We urge all rail users to buy proper railway tickets and travel with dignity,” he said.

According to Section 137 of the Indian Railway Act, 1989, travelling without a ticket or with an improper ticket or un-booked luggage is an offence punishable by imprisonment or fine or both.