Ri-Bhoi-EKH match washed out; SGH claim win in Tura

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 28: Rain washed out Ri-Bhoi’s match against East Khasi Hills in Group A of Zone 1 of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament and as a result, has pushed Shillong CA (B) into the zonal final.

In the other match, South Garo Hills defeated North Garo Hills by five wickets.

Earlier, Ri-Bhoi needed a huge win over East Khasi Hills (EKH) to lead Group A based on net run rate. Ri-Bhoi won the toss and batted first, getting off to a good start. They reached 162/6 in 22.3 overs, scoring at 7.20 runs per over. But rain played spoilsport and the wet outfield prevented further play, dampening Ri-Bhoi’s hopes. Reshab Subedi hammered 59 off just 42 deliveries while Raj Kishor Yadav took 2/32.

In Tura, North Garo Hills (NGH) won the toss and chose to bat first but were bundled out for 104 in 30 overs. Chugrak Momin top-scored with 23 while Anikit Sarkar claimed 4/7.

In reply, SGH were in trouble at 36/5 but an unbroken 72-run stand between Salchang Sangma (56 not out) and Sunbirth (26 not out) took the team to victory. Both teams were out of the running for a place in the final, so today’s game was more for pride than anything else.

On Saturday, SCA (B) face All Jaintia CA in the Zone 1 final. The winning team will meet East Garo Hills in the state finale on May 2.