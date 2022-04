By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 29: Nongkrem SC edged Nongthymmai SC 1-0 in their group match of the Shillong Sports Association’s Women’s League at Third Ground, in Polo, here on Friday. Naisha Nongrum of Nongkrem scored the only goal of the match in 40th minute. In the other match of the day, Mawlai SC and Laitkor SC played out a goaless draw. On Saturday, Lawei will take on Maw U-Tieng at 1 pm while Rahjingshai will face Thynroit challenge at 3:30 pm.