Storm ravages North Garo Hills areas

Tura, April 30: The Garo Hills region continued to suffer the wrath of nature with another cyclonic storm last night causing major damages to houses and plantations in the district of North Garo Hills (NGH).

As per locals, the hail storm occurred 7 PM last evening and lasted for about three hours causing extensive damage to crops and plantations while sweeping away tin roofs of many houses in the area.

The major damage has been caused in the villages of Thakurbilla, Borjhora, Fakirmara, Namapara Sarapara among others. Banana and areca nut trees bore the brunt of the hail storm with many banana trees literally cut into half.

Earlier on April 28, another cyclonic storm caused damage to at least 21 houses affecting a population of 65 . The affected areas were identified as Chiram Kama, Chiram Aga and Rangolchiring. An assessment of crop and plantation damage is being undertaken by the NGH district administration.

Gratuitous Relief (GR) in the form of rice dal, salt and oil has been provided to the families of those affected as was informed by the deputy commissioner, RP Marak.