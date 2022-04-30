Block level 10k run held in SWGH

Ampati, April 30: Braving inclement weather, hundreds of youths came out and participated in the Block Level 10k run held in all the three C&RD Blocks of South West Garo Hills. The 10k run was organized by the District Sports Officer in collaboration with the district administration and the respective Block Development Officers as part of Meghalaya’s golden jubilee Statehood celebrations.

The block level 10k run was flagged off in Betasing C&RD Block by Block Development Officer Winje R G Momin, while Block Development Officers Raymond Z D Shira and Daplin D Sangma flagged off the run at Rerapara C&RD Block and Zikzak C&RD Block respectively.