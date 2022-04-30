JBF awards Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award to Dr Parag Jyoti Deka

Guwahati, April 30: Veterinarian and an acclaimed conservationist, Dr Parag Jyoti Deka has been awarded Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award for the year 2022 by Just Be Friendly (JBF).

He has been bestowed with the award for his hard work, dedication and outstanding consistent contribution to the field of animal welfare over a long period.

The JBF in a statement said, “JBF has taken the initiative to announce the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award, which is a first-of-its-kind entire North-East India to honour the hard work of the Veterinarians. The award aims to glorify the notable contributions of dedicated veterinary professionals toward the field of animal welfare.”

The statement added, “For the year 2022, the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award is in association with SAPA (Small Animal Practitioners Association) & the award will be handed over during the next CE of SAPA.”

Dr Parag Jyoti Deka is known all over for his initiatives to conserve the world’s smallest pig, the pigmy hog.

Deka is heading the Pygmy Hog Conservation Program (PHCP) which is run jointly by Indian authorities, the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, and a premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation Aaranyak. He is also the Programme Manager of the Threatened Species Recovery Programme (TSRP) of Aaranyak

Dr Parag Jyoti Deka began his career as Project Officer of Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP) in early 1997 and was engaged in veterinary support, healthcare, management and breeding of endangered Pygmy Hog (Porcula salvania) in captivity.

Later, as a Project Manager he became involved in habitat restoration, reintroduction and monitoring of reintroduced hogs in addition to previous responsibilities. In 2018, he took up the responsibility of leading the programme as Project Director.

Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme is a partnership programme initiated by Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in 1995 formed partnership with IUCN wild pig specialist group, Assam Forest Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate changes. Aaranyak joined with Durrell in 2018 to continue the implementation of the programme.