Hales may return to Eng setup, hints Key

LONDON, May 1: England opener Alex Hales could be available for selection after three years as new ECB managing director Rob Key feels the batter has “done his time”.

Hales was withdrawn from England’s ODI World Cup squad in 2019 after the Guardian reported that he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

The 33-year-old has played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 60 T20s. Hales last played for England in 2019.

“I will have to speak to the people involved in that decision but I would have Alex Hales available for selection. I think he has done his time. But does that mean he gets in the team? That is a different debate,” Key was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Hales, who plays T20 leagues around the world, pulled out of the ongoing IPL citing bubble fatigue. (PTI)