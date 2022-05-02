Legal aid awareness on child labour, child abuse organised by USLR at Nongspung Village

Guwahati, May 2: A Legal Aid and Awareness Programme was organized by University School of Law and Research, USTM in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M) on April 29 in the primary school of Nongspung Village, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya.

The programme was graced by Bettin Marak, village headmen of the Nongspung Village and Brobith K. Sangma, Principal of the primary school. Advocate Khusboo Verma, Legal Aid Counsel, District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M) and Prof. Subhram Rajkhowa from USLR addressed the villagers as part of the awareness camp, according to a Press communique for the USTM.

Both Bettin Marak and Brobith K. Sangma highlighted the issues of the school and the local community and how they can improve the education system in the area. Mr. Sangma also thanked the visiting guests, dignitaries and the students of USLR.

Addressing the minor students, Advocate Khusboo Verma, a Legal Aid Counsel of DLSA spoke on what is meant by legal and illegal. She also highlighted law related to juvenile justice and the exemptions on juveniles in the Court.

She also mentioned simple analogies for the school students about the importance, the significance and the measures taken by the Government for proper schooling of children, especially in rural areas. She specified the legal issues on child labour and explained what child abuse is and highlighted the measures and procedures for seeking remedy, like reporting to the police.

Prof. Subhram Rajkhowa from USLR delivered a special message regarding the outcome of such programme. His speech was followed by a talk on legal aid and awareness programme by Mrs. Sakina Khatun, Assistant Professor, USLR. Mr. Abdul Wadud Sk., Assistant Professor, USLR, also delivered a speech on the function and the significance of Courts and how to avail legal remedies. A talk on need of such programme was also given by the village headmen and principal of the primary school.

The Students of USLR organized a skit on the theme ‘Child Labour and Child Abuse’ and also performed a group song with an awareness message. Talk on Child Abuse was also delivered by Mrs. Pranami Sarmah, Assistant Professor, USLR. Students of LL.B 6th Semester explained the legal implications on Child Protection Rights and explained the legal implications on Consumer Protection Rights.

An interactive session was held between the legal aid counselor and the students with the local people of the Nongspung village. The vote of thanks was offered by Glory Marak.