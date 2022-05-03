Shillong Cricket Association (B) bag Inter District U-19 title

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 2: Shillong Cricket Association (B) defeated East Garo Hills by 62 runs in the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter District U-19 Boys Cricket Tournament in Tura on Monday.

SCA (B) chose to bat first in a match that was reduced to 25 overs a side due to prevailing weather conditions.

Player-of-the-match Shubham Rasaily struck 63 at the top of the order, as SCA (B) posted 152/9. Bilgrak G Sangma was the best bowler as he finished with figures of 3/24 in five overs. Incredibly, five of the batters who were dismissed were run out.

In the chase, Andam Marak was the only batter to put up much resistance, as he crafted 28. Number 11 Gulgul Sangma (10 not out) was the only other to get into double figures as EGH were all out for 90 in 21.4 overs.

Basant Chettri scalped 4/19 and Jerimaiah L Kynshi claimed 3/22 to be the pick of the bowlers.

The chief guest on the occasion was North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma and the guest of honour was Tura MDC Bernard N Marak. Other dignitaries present were Tura Municipal Board Chairman JD Sangma and MCCL Vice-Chairman Dabo M Marak.

For his 100 runs with the bat and 7 wickets with the ball, Chwamiki Ryngkhlem of All Jaintia Cricket Association was named Player-of-the-tournament.