Weightlifter Harshada becomes Junior World Champion

New Delhi, May 2: Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became India’s first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. Harshada claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women’s 45kg category, opening India’s account on the opening day of the competition. The 70kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey’s Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took home silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg). (PTI)