AITC will not work with Congress in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 4: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Meghalaya in-charge, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, has brushed aside rumours of the party working in tandem with the Congress in the state.

“It’s a rosy dream,” he said adding that the aim of the party is to build the AITC in Meghalaya under the leadership of Charles Pyngrope and Dr Mukul Sangma.

The AITC leader also dismissed as “gossip” the claims made by some leaders of ruling parties that many leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-headed party are willing to join their fold.

When asked whether Dr Mukul Sangma will be chosen as the CM candidate of the party, Bhunia said it is very early to decide on the matter.

Reacting to remarks of AITC being a Bengal party, Bhunia said the word All India itself is explanatory – the party represents all.