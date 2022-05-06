Alert sounded as herd of wild elephants around Thakuranbari area

Ampati, May 6: A herd of wild elephants is currently said to be around the Thakuranbari area in the district of South West Garo Hills this evening, May 6, with a team from the state wildlife department stationed there to ensure safe passage for everyone concerned.

The matter came to light after a lone elephant was seen in at least 2 schools this morning creating panic in local circles. However it did not stay long in both places and is said to be a lone wanderer.

The lone elephant was seen in the MBK Rising Sun Up School and the Bashbari Secondary School in the district.

According to the DFO of Wildlife, Arphiyush Sangma, the herd was seen near the border village of Monabari (with Assam) before making their way towards Thakuranbari.

“A team is present there to see to the safe passage of the herd and the safety of the people. The video of the elephant received this morning is of a lone pachyderm which prefers to roam alone. It mostly moves quickly between places. We are currently monitoring the situation,” informed the DFO – Wildlife