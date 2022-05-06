Himanta reviews Assam govt’s performance in bygone year

Guwahati, May 6: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a crucial meeting of his ministers and all legislators of the ruling alliance to review the performance of his government, ahead of completion of a year in office on May 10.

All ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJP and its coalition partners – Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) attended the brainstorming sessions on the progress of a slew of schemes in the bygone year and how they would be taken forward in the coming years.

BJP’s Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal also graced the key meeting held in a resort at Kaziranga in Upper Assam.

Later, speaking to mediapersons in the evening, the chief minister said that barring two departments, education and health, all other sectors were comprehensively covered in the review meeting.

“Owing to time constraints, we will have a separate review meeting to discuss the schemes and plans of the education and health departments as evaluation of these two sectors requires time and elaborate deliberations as the sectors are huge. We will meet again after four months and the process of such deliberations on past performance and way forward would be continuous,” Sarma said.

The chief minister said the long-term objective of such deliberations would be to chart out a course for taking the government’s development plans and schemes forward in the interest of the state and its people.

“We discussed the utilisation of funds (during the year) allocated for implementation of development schemes in the last Budget. Schemes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Mission Basundhara, land issues, road infrastructure, et al were discussed threadbare,” Sarma said, while adding that the list of achievements in the year gone by has been satisfactory “even as there are miles to go to”.

“To sum up, we want to make Assam a better place for people to live in, we want to ensure that the state’s economy continues to grow in the coming years so that Assam becomes a strong and vibrant state in the country,” he said.

Earlier, taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the chief minister posted: “Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of the government of Assam’s plan and the role of Cabinet colleagues and legislators in proper implementation of schemes as per the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.”