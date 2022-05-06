Christian leaders meet Meghalaya CM over legalisation of gambling

Shillong, May 6: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday to express their concerns over the legalisation of gambling in the state.

Speaking to media persons, KJCLF Secretary Rev Edwin Kharkongor said the announcement of the legalisation of gambling came as a shock adding that their concern is the impact gambling would have on morality, character and mental health of the citizens.

Rev Kharkongor said since the CM had stated that implementation of the same will not start without taking into consideration the stakeholders including the public’s views, the forum will have to wait and see how things roll out.

Reacting to the government’s justification that gambling will boost the state’s exchequer while preventing locals from taking part in it, the KJCLF leader said:

The government had earlier announced legalising gambling, but only for the tourists coming to the state. The process started last year when the Regulation of Gaming Rules, 2021 was framed, allowing the issuance of licenses to operate games of skill and chance, both online and offline.