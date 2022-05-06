DC bans Illegal mining of sand in SWGH

The prohibition comes after the recent direction from the State Forests & Environment that any grant of quarry permit and mining lease of sand should be strictly regulated in accordance with Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 and grant of mining leases and quarry permits without prior environmental clearance under Environmental Protection Act, 1986 should be prohibited.

The order said that the State Government has duly adopted the sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020 and are required to be strictly implemented by concerned authorities. It also stated that mining or quarrying of sand without quarry permit or mining lease under the above mentioned rules of the State from the competent authorities is an offence and officers concerned are authorized to take necessary action under Section 21 of Mines and Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957 against such offenders.