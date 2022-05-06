Sports Snippets

Shuttler Rajan clinches U-13 girls title in Austria

New Delhi, May 5: Indian paddler Hansini Mathan Rajan has returned with two medals, including a gold in the U-13 girls event, from the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament held in Linz, Austria. The tournament was held from May 1-3. She won the U-13 championship defeating Romania’s Andreea Baisu in a thrilling final. The final scoreline read 11-3, 7-11, 9 -11 ,11-0 ,11-8 in the Indian’s favour. She secured bronze in the U-15 category after stunning Choi Hosea of South Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals. However, Hansini was overpowered by another South Korean, Yoo Yerin, in the semifinals. Lee Seuengeun won the U-15 title beating compatriot Yoo Yerin in five games. (PTI)

Sharath donates prize money to late Vishwa’s family

New Delhi, May 5: Table tennis star Sharath Kamal has donated the prize money he got after winning his 10th national title to the bereaved family of late Vishwa Deendayalan, the 18-year-old paddler who died in a road accident on his way to Shillong from Guwahati. Vishwa’s sudden death felt like a personal loss to the Indian great Sharath, who would often practice with the teenager in Chennai. Vishwa, too, was heading to the nationals in Shillong when he met with a fatal car accident. By donating his prize money of Rs 2.75 lakh, the 39-year-old has tried to do his “bit” for Vishwa’s parents, and plans to raise more money with the help of current and former players. (PTI)

Shuttler Gopichand to miss Uber Cup following hip strain

New Delhi, May 5: Rising Indian doubles player Gayatri Gopichand has pulled out of the upcoming Uber Cup Finals after being advised rest to recover from a strain in hip joints. The development was on Thursday confirmed to PTI by Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra. The tournament is beginning in Bangkok on Sunday. Gayatri, who forms the women’s doubles combination with Treesa Jolly, has been in good form, of late, producing a series of impressive performances in international and domestic circuit. (PTI)

Anand, Gelfand to mentor Indian chess players

Chennai, May 5: Ahead of the Chess Olympiad, five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand and Israel’s Boris Gelfand will work in tandem to guide the Indian chess players in the first coaching camp to be held here from May 7 to 17. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has brought the two legends together for the home team’s first coaching camp with an aim to enhance the medal chances at the prestigious event, to be held for the first time in India. Gelfand, the six-time World Championship candidate, was in as coach by the AICF alongside mentor Anand. (UNI)

Chile FA legally challenges Ecuador’s World Cup place

ZURICH, May 5: A World Cup legal dispute flared Thursday with Chile challenging Ecuador’s place at the finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player. The Chilean football federation asked FIFA to investigate its claim that Ecuador player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played in qualifying games. The complaint comes more than one month after South American qualifying ended and Ecuador was drawn into a group with host nation Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal. “FIFA can confirm that it has received a formal complaint from the Chilean FA in relation to this matter,” football’s governing body said in a statement. (AP)