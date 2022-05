Sable breaks 30-year-old men’s 5000m national record

New Delhi, May 7: Top Indian runner Avinash Sable smashed the 30-year-old men’s 5000m national record at the Sound Running Track Meet at San Juan Capistrano, California in USA. Sable, who also holds the national record in his pet event of 3000m steeplechase and competed in Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds while finishing 12th in the American Meet. Norway’s Tokyo Olympics 1500m gold winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the race with a timing of 13:02.03s. The 27-year-old army man, a farmer’s son from Mandwa village in Beed district of Maharashtra, broke Bahadur Prasad’s long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992. Sable thus broke Indian athletic’s second longest-standing national record. The longest-standing national record is that of Shivnath Singh in marathon (2:12:00s) which has stood for 44 years since 1978. Sable also holds the half marathon (21.0975km) national record of 1:00:30s which he had set in 2020 while winning gold in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. (PTI)