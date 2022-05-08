St. Anthony’s, St. Edmund’s win Inter-School titles

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School and St. Edmund’s School were crowned champions of the Inter school ip Das U-15 and Babu Ondromoni U-18 cricket tournaments organised by the Shillong Cricket Association at the MCA Polo Ground on Saturday.

In the U-15 final, St. Anthony’s beat Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School by 5 runs to lift the title.

Batting first, St. Anthony’s scored 80/4 in 12 overs with Ashish Lohar (22 runs off 18 balls) and Siddharth Das (21 runs off 23 balls) being the top run getters. Md Sahil was the most successful bowler for Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School with figures of 2/18.

In reply, Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School could managed 75/10 in 13.2 overs.

Md Wahid top scored with 17 runs off 21 balls for Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School, while Rithick Kshir (3/4) and Siddharth (2/11) were the pick of the bowlers for St. Anthony’s.

Md Wahid was adjudged the Best Batter of the Tournament, while his teammate Md Sahil bagged the Best Bowler award.

Siddharth was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all round performance and Ashish was named as the Player of the Tournament.

In the other final of the day, St. Edmund’s beat Kendriya Vidyalaya EAC, Upper Shillong by 7 wickets.

Put in to bat first, KV Upper Shillong scored 101/4 in their alloted 15 overs.

Dipayan Nandi top scored with 33 runs off 27 balls and was ably supported by Rajib Mandal who made 21 runs off 15 balls.

For St. Edmund’s, Debayan Das retuned with figures of 1/13 in 2 overs.

In the chase, St. Edmund’s scored 102/3 in 13.3 overs with Kshitij Singhania top scoring with 33 runs off 28 balls and Trinayan Dutta making 22 runs off 21 balls.

Aditya Ghosh (1/4) was the best bowler for KV Upper Shillong.

Trinayan was named the best batter of the tournament, while his teammate Harshvardhan Singhania was adjudged the best bowler.

For stellar batting, Kshitij was awarded the Player of the Final. He was also named the Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, All Saints School was named the Most Disciplined Team.