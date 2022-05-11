Sports Snippets

Haaland set for Man City move after deal with Dortmund

DORTMUND, May 10: Manchester City has agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, bringing in one of the world’s most exciting young players as a belated replacement for club great Sergio Aguero. The 21-year-old Haaland will join City on July 1, the English Premier League champion said in a brief statement on Tuesday, subject to personal terms being finalised. No details were otherwise disclosed but the Norway striker is reported to have a release clause of 75 million euros in his Dortmund contract that City will activate this week. Along with Kylian Mbappe, Haaland is leading the new generation of football superstars ready to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. A tall, powerful and fast center forward, he has 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund since joining from Austrian club Salzburg in January 2020. (AP)

Fox executives’ trial in FIFA case postponed to January

NEW YORK, May 10: The trial of a pair of former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to the U.S government investigation of corruption in football was postponed to Jan 3. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores football tournament. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty, and their trial in federal court in Brooklyn was to have started on May 23. US District Judge Pamela K Chen said Monday that prosecutors and the defendants had requested a delay because the government disclosed “a large volume of discovery materials – perhaps as many as 7,000–8,000 documents conservatively totaling 40,000 pages. (AP)