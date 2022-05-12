Demolition drive: Stone pelting at Madanpur Khadar

As per latest reports, the people have resorted to stone pelting on the police personnel and para-military forces. To contain the situation, the police also used mild force.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan reached the spot where people were protesting against the Municipal Corporation officials.

While speaking to the media, Khan accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

“You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people’s houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area,” the AAP MLA said.

The situation is extremely volatile in the area. There is heavy deployment of police and paramilitary.