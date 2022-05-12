SC declines interim relief in challenge to the LIC IPO

“In matters of IPO, the court will be reluctant in granting interim relief. It is about investments”, said the bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and P.S. Narasimha.
The counsel for a petitioner said the amendments to the LIC Act, seriously affects the interest of participating policyholders and the amendments should not have been carried out through Money Bill. A counsel argued ‘what is the legal character of LIC’ and added that it is a mutual benefit society converted into a joint stock company.
The bench noted that the petitioners’ counsel argued that the process which led to the enactment of the LIC Act was on the basis that it was a Money Bill.
The bench said that the issue raised is regarding the enactment of law as a Money Bill, and the same is already pending before the top court, therefore the case will be tagged along with the pending matter. The top court issued notice in the matter.
The counsel representing the Centre contended that the Money Bill was passed 15 months ago, and the petitioners can’t come to court so late.
One of the petitioners had initially moved the Madras High Court challenging provisions of the Finance Act, 2021 and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Act. The plea argued that the Acts were introduced by way of a Money Bill under Article 110 of the Constitution, even though the amendment did not fall in the category of a Money Bill.
IANS
