𝐌𝐨𝐔 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐌 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐒𝐈𝐑-𝐍𝐁𝐑𝐈 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰

Guwahati, May 14: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and CSIR-NBRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Botanical Research Institute) Lucknow for collaborative work on research and quality teaching.

The agreement was signed at CSIR-NBRI Lucknow on Wednesday, 11th May by Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM and Prof. S. K. Barik, Director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow, according to a USTM Press communique.

Speaking in this regard, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM said, “This will help to provide opportunities for students and faculty members to collaborate in research, development and transfer of technology and provide training. NBRI is nearly 300 years old and CSIR-NBRI has produced highest level of Curcumin technology in Lakadong variety of Curcuma. Recently their technology to dissolve the stones in kidney is taken by industry Marco and drug is available in market as marco-uro-5.”

Prof. Sharma said that USTM being an A graded institution, is the only private University to sign MoU with such an Institute. This will boost the research and enhance quality of teaching, he added.