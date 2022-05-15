Yogi to gift new projects to Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, May 15 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation of several developmental projects in his constituency, Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

The projects worth Rs 287 crore include inauguration and foundation laying of Rs 144 crore development projects at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park, Rs 143 crore development project at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) and allotment papers of 45.5 acre land to six new investors, said district administration officials.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate 40 projects worth Rs 33.16 crore of the rural engineering department and Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park on Sunday.

Yogi will lay the foundation of 21 projects worth Rs 111.33 crore of Awas Vikas Parishad, Barh Khand and PWD.

He will also lay the foundation of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel in Gola to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.16 crore and an auditorium at Government ITI, Chargaon, costing Rs 4.52 crore.

The Chief Minister will hand over land allotment papers to the new investors paving way for investment.

The new investors proposed an investment of Rs 1,005 crore which will create around 2,700 employment opportunities.

A garment cluster is being developed on 25 acre land.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate, lay the foundation of Rs 143 crore development projects related to infrastructure development in GIDA. (IANS)